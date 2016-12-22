Marvin Powell

Marvin Louis Powell, 57, of Ft. Myers, Fl. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 at New Zion M.B. Church in Greenville, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing/visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 at Tillman of Monticello, (850) 997-5553.

A Greenville native and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Mr. Powell is survived by his children: Mache, Mekia, Thelma, Allison, Marvin Jr., Adrian, Mannuel and Marquis Powell, LaShaunda and Selina Williams and Relonda (Lovell) Gibson; 18 grandchildren; siblings: Sarah Lou, Nora, Carl (Allison), Lorenzo (Evelyn) and Gerald; a special niece, Roshannon Powell; a devoted cousin, Faye; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.