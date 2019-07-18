Marjorie Eugenia Bailey, age 85, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Hospice House in Tallahassee, Fla.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Greenville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home.

Marjorie was born in Moultrie, Ga. on July 23, 1933, to the late Lester and Eugenia Thompson. The family later moved to Greenville where she lived most of her life.

She loved gardening with her flowers, loved her family and doing for others. She loved God and was a member of the Madison Church of God. She was a stay-at-home mom but, over the years, worked at the Monticello Apron Factory and the Tallahassee Democrat as a Contract Hauler.

She is survived by one daughter, Benita Bailey, of Tallahassee; two granddaughters, Abbie Weems and Amanda Weems; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Finch. She is also survived by ten nephews and five nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Hardy Bailey; four brothers: Zuba Thompson, Ralph Thompson, Jack Thompson, Wilbur Thompson; two sisters, Juanita Thigpen and Anna Laura Senkbeil.

Beggs Funeral Home is assisting the family; (850) 973-2258. You may send condolences to the family by visiting www.beggsfuneral.com. Marjorie loved flowers, however, in lieu of flowers the family would like either plants or gift cards sent.