Marjorie Barber Brown, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Madison, Fla. Marjorie was born July 8, 1935, in Tampa, Fla. to Rev. James Barber and Freida Cummings Barber.

Brown was of the Methodist faith and was a member of First Methodist Church of Waynesboro, Ga. Marjorie worked as a school teacher for many years before operating a convenience store and car wash. She was an excellent artist; painting landscapes and old barns were her favorites.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earnest Brown, Sr.; her parents, Rev. James and Freida Cummings Barber; and her sister, LaRae Elliston.

Brown is survived by her son, Raymond Earnest Brown, Jr. (Sally); her daughter, Tracy Allmond (Royce); her sister, Judy Carr; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She had a family dog, Toots, who was her constant companion.

Private family graveside services only will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Edmund Burke Academy at 403 Georgia Hwy. 56, Waynesboro, Ga., 30830. The phone number is (706) 554-4479. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com