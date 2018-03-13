Marion Marie Carter, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, in Valdosta. Marie was born on July 13, 1934, in Lee, to James Andrew Thomas and Josie Webb Sterling.

She was of the baptist faith and was a member of Lee First Baptist Church. Marie worked at Dixie Packers for 21 years after moving to Madison from Jacksonville. She was previously employed in the retail clothing industry for many years.

Marie was preceded in death by her father, James Andrew Thomas; her mother, Josie Webb Sterling; her brother, James Bill Thomas; and her first husband, Worth Montague.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years: Hubert J. Carter; son, Ronald Worth “Ronnie” Montague; her sister-in-law, Joyce Thomas; two nieces: Kim Broussard and Debra Potter; and three nephews: Chris Thomas, James Montague, and Gary Montague.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 10, at 11 a.m., at Lee First Baptist Church, with Rev. Sammy Hires officiating. Interment services followed immediately afterwards in Lee Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the same day as the funeral. All arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.