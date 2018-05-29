Marilyn Louise (Bridge) Brothers, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018. She was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Flint, Mi., to Harold and Margerite Bridge. She was the middle child and her oldest brother Don Bridge survives her.

She graduated from the University of Florida Nursing Program in 1958, as a registered nurse, and in 1985, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN.)

She married Shelby “Ladell” Brothers on March 8, 1957 and they were actively a part of the Madison community. She was a school nurse for Madison County, worked at the Madison County Memorial Hospital and as a mental health crises intake. She was a member of the United Methodist Church (UMC) during those years, in the choir, children’s ministry, and supported the MYF program.

She moved to Gainesville in 1986 where she was a public health nurse for the Alachua County Health Department and a member of Trinity UMC, as well as Faith UMC. She was active in the UMW circle where she enjoyed sewing dresses and knitting hats for missionary projects. She always looked forward to handing out bread at the Mighty Bread Bank on Wednesdays. She helped start the Kids Count program, in Northeast Gainesville. She participated in a missionary trip to Haiti serving as a nurse. She had a heart for the children and the poor and was always looking for ways to serve.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby “Ladell” Brothers; and is survived by her children: Deborah (Brothers) Colson, Daniel Brothers, Barbara (Brothers) DuPree, and William Brothers; nine grandchildren; and three-and-a-half great grandchildren.

A viewing and funeral service was held at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.