Marie Bunting Waldrop, 57, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Madison, Fla. Marie was born on Jan. 26, 1962, in Quitman, Ga., to James O. Bunting and Ann Denson Bunting.

Marie was of the Episcopal faith and was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. For many years, she played organ for the church. Marie was also a member of the Episcopal Church Women and served on the Altar Guild. Marie worked as a Paralegal with Caminez and Hardy Law Firm, in Monticello, Fla. She enjoyed arts and crafts, antique shopping and gardening. Marie enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by Craig Waldrop, her husband of 20 years; daughter, Heather Thompson (Aylmar); parents: Jimmy and Ann Bunting; a sister, Liz Bunting Miller; a brother, Jim Bunting (Kim); three grandchildren: Nathan Vickers, Nataleigh Vickers and Ezra Thompson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison, with Rev. Joe Boyles officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

