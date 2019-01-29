Marianne Walker-Patrick, age 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. She was well respected and loved in Madison. Marianne was a devoted Christian and belonged to Landmark Baptist Church, of Madison, and Victory Baptist Church, of Valdosta, Ga. She always said that "God was her anchor" and she inspired many with her faith and trust in the Lord.

Born in Orlando, she resided in Winter Garden and Oakland for most of her life. She then moved to Madison where she resided for 22 years.

She was passionate about missionary work and was blessed to have been an integral part of helping others. Her greatest joy was to have been a missionary in Guyana, South America, Trinidad (an island nation near Venezuela) and St. Croix Virgin Islands, just to name a few. Her greatest treasure was that she traveled to the holy land of Israel, where she spent three weeks.

With her love of nature and animals, she enjoyed gardening and bird watching, all of which she said were God's blessings for us to notice and thank Him for.

There were many special people in Marianne's life aside from her family: The "nurse angels" of DaVita Dialysis; her best friend, Nanette; friends: Becky, Vivian, Annette and many more.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Brown; her brothers: Ron (and wife, Rita), Robert (and wife, Vicky), Michael and Douglas; her granddaughters: Emily and Ava; her grandson, Phillip; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will take place at a later date in Chauncey, Ga.