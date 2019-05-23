Mrs. Margaret Sands was born May 15, 1932, in Madison, Fla., to George and Saddie Brown. The 9th live birth, making it the finale. After high school, she was a telephone operator. In 1951, she married Tiney Sands and they had twins: Todd and Judy. She was a faithful member of Highlands Baptist Church, in Jacksonville, Fla. for several years. Her favorite things to do were eating fried catfish and vanilla ice cream and being outside gardening. She is survived by her twins: Todd Frank Sands and Judy Karen Paul; son-in-law, Barry Paul; five grandchildren: Magon, Christopher, Miranda, Tanner and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Madison Chapel, with interment at Oakridge Cemetery.

