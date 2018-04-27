Margaret Mason Brown went to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 22. Born in Thomasville, Ga. on Sept. 1, 1945, she was preceded in death by her parents: Leon Mosley Mason and Mildred Millinor Mason; and is survived by her brother, Leon “Sonny” Mason Jr. and wife Julie, of Hurst, Tx.

Married to her best friend James William (Billy) Brown for 39 years, she proudly leaves him and her two sons: Nick (Jennifer) Brown, of Warner Robins, Ga.; and Dan (Dawn) Brown, of Wilmington, NC to carry on her legacy and love of family. She was a beloved grandmother to Ethan and Emma Brown (Nick) and Kendall Brown (Dan). She has many nieces, nephews and extended family who will cherish her memory.

Margaret was a selfless and loving wife, mother and friend. Her pride and joy were her boys and the men they grew into. She passed her days by her husband Billy’s side, both on the farm and on their many travels. She especially loved to visit the mountains and St. Augustine.

Margaret was an employee of the State of Florida for 33 years before her retirement. She worked at North Florida Junior College at the beginning of her career for four years and finished out her remaining 29 years of state service as the judicial assistant for the county judge in Madison.

Visitation will be Friday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at Lee United Methodist Church, in Lee. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s honor to Big Bend Hospice or Lee United Methodist Church in recognition of the impact they had on her life.