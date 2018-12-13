Margaret Elizabeth Register, 99, of Adel, Ga., lived fully, loved faithfully, gave generously and blessed everyone who knew her.

Born on Feb. 10, 1919, in Blythewood, S.C., she went home to Jesus on Dec. 11, 2018, surrounded by her family and tenderly cared for by the staff of the Orchard at Stone Creek.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton. She is survived by her two sons: Eddie (Vickie) and Dean (Sharon); her four grandchildren: Rick Register (Tamela), Paul Register (LeAnn), Heather Register Sachs (Cord) and Wes Register (Nicole).

Margaret is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren that she cherished: McKenna Register, Jeremiah Sachs, Ellie Sachs, Saddler Sachs, Haley Register, Judson Sachs, Josiah Sachs, Bryson Register, Rials Register, Walker Register, Gideon Sachs, Colton Register and William Register. In addition, Margaret is survived by one brother, Richard Hatchell (Janet) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret had the distinction of being part of "The Greatest Generation" as newsman Tom Brokaw called her generation. She served as the school janitor in high school to earn money during the Depression Era but still managed to graduate as the class salutatorian with the second highest grade point average at Blythewood High School in 1936.

She also had the distinction of working at the Bell Telephone office, in Columbia, S.C. on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. She said her entire switchboard lit up with emergency calls. Later, during the war, she worked as a federal telephone operator at the Pentagon. After the war, Margaret married Carlton, a WWII Sergeant. For a short while, they lived in Madison, Fla. until moving to Adel, Ga. in 1954. In 1955, she went to work at Moody Air Force Base, earning accolades from Air Force personnel for her exemplary service until her retirement in 1985.

Mrs. Margaret loved the Adel community. She was a friend to all, a second mother to many young men and women and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Adel.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church in Adel with Dr. Dean Register and Rev. Bill Marlette officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, it was Margaret's request that donations be made to the Lilli Grace Foundation (c/o MidSouth Community FCU, 1869 Watson Blvd.; Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, or to CrossPoint Community Church (3211 Hwy. 589; Hattiesburg, Miss. 39402 or www.crosspointhattiesburg.com) in Hattiesburg, Miss. where her son, Dean, serves as senior pastor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home of Adel, Ga. has been entrusted with all arrangements.