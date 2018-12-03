Mr. Marcus Solomon Taylor, Jr., age 76, passed away Dec. 2, 2018, in Valdosta, Ga. Funeral Services will be held Friday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Madison, Fla.

Taylor was born September 15, 1942, in Berrien County, Ga., to Marcus and Irene Taylor. He has lived in Lowndes County, Ga. since 1965, coming from Adel, Ga. He was a volunteer fireman for The Clyattville Volunteer Fire Department. He attended Harvest Church of God in Valdosta, Ga. and was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Powell; his second wife, Laura Buchanan Taylor, who he was married to for forty years; a step-daughter, Marlene Buchanan Hartman; and his brothers and sisters: James Donald Taylor, Juanelle Louise Taylor Hughes, Charles Leo Taylor, Paul Harwell Taylor, Doris Frances Griner, Billy Felton Taylor, Margaret Marylon Taylor Harp, Carroll Wayne Taylor, Kenneth Earl Taylor, Albert Hall and Gloria Thornton Welch.

He is survived by three sons: Leroy Buchanan and his wife, Darlene, of Madison, Fla., Charlie Taylor and wife, Linda, of Valdosta, Ga., Mike Taylor, of Valdosta; one brother, Albert Hall, Atlanta, Ga., one sister, Hazel Taylor Hill, Atlanta, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Beggs Funeral Home, Madison, Fl is in charge of arrangements. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com