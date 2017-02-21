Man seriously injured in wreck, fire

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at approximately 5 p.m., Nathaniel Ketterer, of Madison, veered off the west bound lane of Interstate 10, near mile marker 293. The vehicle, a 2005 Ford flatbed truck, struck a tree, causing the cab to catch fire and become completely engulfed in flames. Suwannee Fire Rescue (SFR) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded. SFR extinguished the flames. Ketterer was transported to Shands at the University of Florida in Gainesville with serious injuries. The FHP investigation is pending, but according to a recent press release, alcohol was not involved.