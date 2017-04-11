Man injured in ATV wreck

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A 22-year-old Lee man suffered serious injuries when his ATV overturned last Thursday evening, April 6.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Trace Mendheim was driving a 2001 Honda TRX 250 east on the south grass shoulder of SE Balboa Drive. He traveled

northeast across the east and westbound lanes and onto the north grass shoulder. Continuing to travel northeast, the ATV traveled through the drainage ditch and overturned. Mendheim was ejected onto the north grass shoulder.

He was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released.

FHP Trooper John Sleigher was the crash investigator.