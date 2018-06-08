Man ejected during roll-over

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, June 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a man was involved in an accident on Interstate 10 that led to him being transported to a hospital.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol(FHP), Joel Martin, 33, was traveling eastbound on I-10 in Madison County, at mile marker 248, when his 2005 Toyota Tundra exited the south side of the roadway and overturned approximately four to five times. Debris was scattered and Martin was ejected from the vehicle. Martin's truck came to a final rest at the wood line. According to FHP, no injuries were reported but Martin was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following the accident.

FHP and Madison County EMS was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Fire Rescue, Greenville Volunteer Fire Department and New Home Volunteer Fire Department.