Man arrested

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports that on Monday, May 21, at approximately 1:53 pm, deputies responded to an address located on NE Bramble Trail, in Madison, in an attempt to locate and arrest Calvin Johnson, 41, of Madison, for an active bond revocation arrest warrant.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with two juveniles who initially told the deputies that Johnson was not at the location. After further questioning regarding Johnson, the juveniles admitted to the deputies that Johnson had seen them coming and fled into the woods on foot prior to their arrival.

MCSO Sergeant Jarrod Lauth deployed K9 Miso to track Johnson, while other deputies established a perimeter. K9 Miso quickly located the scent trail and began to track Johnson in the direction of a field.

As K9 Miso tracked closer to the field perimeter, deputies spotted Johnson running across the field. K9 Miso was released in an attempt to apprehend Johnson. However, Johnson climbed up a tree to avoid K9 Miso. Deputies were able to take Johnson into custody from the tree without further incident. Johnson was arrested for an active bond revocation warrant and resisting an officer without violence.