Man arrested for grand theft

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday morning, Dec. 9, at 3:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence located on NE Delphinium Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim told the deputies she met a white male, identified as Daniel Good, age 31 from Leesburg, Fl. and gave him a ride to her residence because it was in close proximity to a destination Good was trying to reach. Once arriving at the victims’ residence, Good requested to be taken to Leesburg, Fl. After the victim refused Good’s request, Good asked to retrieve his belongings from the vehicle. A short time later the victim realized that Good had stolen her White Nissan Altima. Deputies issued a local and regional alert, and the vehicle was entered into the Florida Crime Information Center along with the National Crime Information Center as a stolen vehicle. Deputies began a county-wide search but were unable to locate Good or the stolen vehicle.

On Saturday night, Dec. 9, at 11:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Loves Truck Stop located on County Road 255 in Lee at the I-10 interchange in regards to the same stolen vehicle being spotted by relatives of the victim. While responding, deputies were informed that the two witness’s recognized the vehicle parked in the Loves Truck Stop parking lot. The witnesses approached the vehicle and observed a white male inside the car and confronted him. The male who matched the description provided of Good fled the vehicle on foot. The witnesses were able to maintain eyesight as the male ran across County Road 255 into the parking lot of Jimmies Auto Plaza continuing into the wooded pine forest.

Deputies immediately secured the perimeter and Corporal Chris O’Brian deployed Canine Onyx in attempt to establish a track in the general area where the suspect was last seen running. K-9 Onyx quickly located the scent and began a hard track in a northeastern direction before changing to a southeastern direction. K-9 Onyx continued tracking for another 150 yards before making a sudden stop at a large brush pile. K-9 Onyx dove into the brush pile and engaged Good, who had completely concealed himself under the brush pile. K-9 Onyx was able to maintain control of Good until Deputy Rain Tavares and Deputy Ben Pike could place wrist restraints on Good. During a pat down for weapons, a small amount of cocaine was located in Good’s pocket.

Good was escorted out of the woods and received medical attention from Madison County EMS resulting from the canine bites he sustained during his apprehension. Once Good was medically cleared, he was transported to the Madison County Jail with minor injuries to his arms. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner. Good was charged with grand theft – motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and arrest warrant.