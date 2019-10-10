Mrs. Maggie Julia Mathews Sealey, age 81, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her home in Lee.

Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at Stonewall Cemetery, in Lee.

She was born in Pavo, Ga. on Nov. 11, 1937, and moved to Lee in 1986 coming from Thomasville, Ga.

She worked as a Bookkeeper and Manager for convenience stores, grocery markets and holiday markets.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Sealey, of Lee; one daughter, Lisa Kaye Moore, of Lee; one step-daughter, Flaurie J. Walls, of Chicago, Il; two brothers: Ronnie Mathews, of Pavo, Ga.; and Odell Mathews, of Oklocknee, Ga.; three sisters: Martha Baldwin, of Oklocknee; Marcelle Dixon and Ann Whatley, of Moultrie, Ga.

She was predeceased in death by two sisters: Wilma Tedder and Alene Collins; and two brothers: Jimmy Mathews and Adam Mathews.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258.