Madison’s soccer league is back: Registration set for Sept. 4 & 6

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Elizabeth King is excited to announce that Madison Youth Soccer, Inc. is currently looking for players three years old to 16 years old, as of Dec. 1, for the new Madison soccer league. Are you into soccer? This may be a chance for you to put on your cleats and win!

According to King, President of Madison Youth Soccer, Inc., the league is currently looking to have 24 kids per age group, which will allow four teams to play. The league is looking to have teams by the following ages: three to five, six to seven, eight to nine, 10 to 12, 13 to 14 and 15 to 16.

Madison Youth Soccer, Inc. is a legitimate non-profit organization set up for children of Madison County and adjoining counties to play soccer during the fall. Madison Youth Soccer, Inc. is also affiliated with Say Soccer. You can find Madison Youth Soccer, Inc. registered with the State of Florida at search.sunbiz.org.

"I just wanted to bring another sport to Madison County," said King, who states that soccer is for anyone. "[I'm] hoping that we're going to have a great first season."

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in-person registration for the Madison Youth Soccer, Inc. will take place at the Main Street Playhouse, located at 172 SW Range St., in Madison.

A second in-person registration for Madison Youth Soccer, Inc. will take place on Thursday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria, located at 201 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.

Games are currently scheduled to be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., played at Lanier Field, in Madison, during the week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Practice will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost for registration is as follows: ages three to five: $55 and ages six to 16: $75. Cash or check payment only.

The cost for registration includes a jersey, socks and shorts. A copy of your child's birth certificate must be brought. For more information, log onto facebook.com and search "Madison Youth Soccer." You may also call King at (850) 973-7968 or email madisonyouthsoccer@gmail.com.