Madison Youth Football sign-ups continue

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Parents and guardians of youngsters age five through 12 still have an opportunity to sign up for the Madison Youth Football program. Sign-ups will be held Friday, 5:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. The price is $85 per child. Please bring the child's birth certificate and insurance card.

The sign-ups will take place at the Madison County Courthouse Annex, located at 229 SW Pickney St., in Madison. For more information, please call Michael Mobley at (850) 290-6502.