Madison Vet wins 10U soccer championship

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

The 10U team from Madison Veterinary Clinic was a dominant force during the fall season of the Madison Youth Soccer League. They were the top team in the 10U division throughout the season and held on to that top spot in their championship game, shutting out Royal Restorations, 5-0, on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Madison Veterinary team was coached by Will Oberslake and Josh Boan.

The Madison Youth Soccer program began in the fall of 2018 with 56 players. By the time of the fall season this year, the league doubled in size to 113 players from the age of three years old to 14 years of age. The league is currently raising funds to build a new concession stand, restrooms and install new lighting for designated soccer fields at the Madison County Recreation Complex. A GoFundMe account has been established in order to help achieve this. Anyone wishing to donate may go to www.gofundme.com/madson-youth-soccer.

More information about the Madison Youth Soccer program can be found at www.madisonyouthsoccer.org.