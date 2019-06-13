Madison-raised entrepreneur launches aesthetic business

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Ashley Skipper is a homegrown girl, with deep roots in Madison County. She is the daughter of Nancy Cruce Dickey and granddaughter of Catherine Cruce and the late Pete Cruce. Skipper graduated from Madison County High School in 2014 and worked at the local Busy Bee from age 16 to 21, where she met many people in the community. The hard worker always knew that someday she wanted to be her own boss and, now, her dream has finally become a reality.

In 2015, Skipper graduated from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, obtaining her Medical Aesthetician Certification and becoming licensed in Georgia and Florida. She became a licensed tattoo artist and microblading artist in 2018 and an advanced lash artist in 2019.

Skipper now has her own private room out of which she operates her aesthetic business, AS Aesthetics, which is located inside Whimsy Salon. As an aesthetician, Skipper offers a variety of services to help with skincare concerns such as wrinkles, pores, scars, brown spots and more. "Our town does not have an aesthetic place to get your skin professionally treated, so Madison residents travel to me in Valdosta," says Skipper. "I also offer microblading (eyebrow tattoo) which is very beneficial for people who have over-plucked their brows, have the wrong shape, sparse brows or no brow hair at all. I create the shape, the hair strokes and the entire 'look' my client wants by listening to their requests."

Skipper can transform brows and lashes with eyelash lifts, brow tints, brow waxing, tattooing and more. According to Skipper, some people lose their brow hair or it severely thins due to medical conditions, skin conditions, hormonal changes or an overactive immune system. Conditions such as alopecia, chemotherapy, thyroid issues, telogen effluvium or physiological stress can lead to hair loss. Circumstances such as nutritional deficiencies, physical trauma or emotional stress can also cause diminishing brows. "I help give [my customers] confidence and beautiful brows," says Skipper.

Feeling stressed? AS Aesthetics also provides relaxing facials.

Skipper is already seeing much success and continues to keep the future in mind. "I see my business very well established and successful [in the future]," says Skipper.

She offers a few words of advice for the up and coming professional. "Don't quit your daydream," says Skipper. "That is where the magic happens! Set a goal, be determined, don't stop until you meet your goal and then repeat."

For all of your aesthetic or beauty needs, visit www.as-aesthetics.com or call (229) 635-4407. Whimsy Salon is located at 106 N Patterson St, in Valdosta.