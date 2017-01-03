Madison Police Department’s K9 Bolt to get body armor

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Cheltsie Holbrook, August 11, 2016

K9 Bolt, with the Madison Police Department, will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Bolt is shown with his handler, Patrolman Anthony Land.

Story Submitted

Madison Police Department's K9 Bolt will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Bolt's vest is sponsored by a fundraising event hosted by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and the Barking Lot in California City, Ca. and will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Ty, California City." Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Ma. whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 2,200 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the U.S.A. by Armor Express in Central Lake, Mi.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 - $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of four to five lbs. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA. 02718.