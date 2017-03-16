Madison Police Department temporarily relocates

Chris Jones Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Police Department has temporarily relocated to Madison City Hall, at 321 SW Rutledge St., due to suspected mold in the regular department building. Regulatory Compliance Services, Inc., of Jacksonville Beach has been on site since Wednesday, Mar. 15, to investigate.

“We believe it is mold, but we need to confirm.,” said Madison City Manager Tim Bennett.

Police Department phone numbers will remain the same: (850) 973-5077. Inquiries can be made and police reports can be requested in person at City Hall.