Madison man wrecks in Jefferson County

Debbie Snapp: Greene Publishing, Inc.

An early morning vehicle accident on Monday, July 24, left a Madison County man being transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in a roll-over on Highway 27, just west of St. Phillip Road, in Jefferson County.

The driver, Deandre Berton of Madison, was traveling east-bound on Highway 27, in Monticello, when he lost control of the green 2000 Ford Explorer he was driving. The vehicle took flight and rolled three times before landing on the west side shoulder of the divided Highway 27, facing up-right in a west-bound direction.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue Squad 1, Rescue 31, and the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Monday morning accident at 8:28 a.m. The driver was the only person involved in the single vehicle accident. Also assisting at the scene was the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol.