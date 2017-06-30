Madison man arrested for attempted murder

Chris Jones, Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Madison Police Department (MPD) Chief Reggie Alexander, at 3:06 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, the MPD responded to a report of an in-progress stabbing at 619 SW Orange Ave. Two victims, a 35-year-old female and a 15-year-old female were found at the residence. The 35-year-old victim was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) via ShandsCair life-flight, with multiple stab wounds. At 3:32 p.m. the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Tyrese Shantel Fleming, of Madison, was spotted on SW Paramore Ave. He was taken into custody without further incident by Chief Alexander and Sergeant Tony Mashburn, and Fleming has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder. The 15-year-old victim was treated by Madison Emergency Medical Services and released to family members. The 35-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at TMH. Fleming is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.