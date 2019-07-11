Madison Lodge welcomes District Deputy Grand Master

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Master Masons joined together on Monday, July 8, to welcome Rusty Ludlam, District Deputy Grand Master (DDGM) of the seventh masonic district, for his official visit. More than 20 members were in attendance.

Accompanying DDGM Ludlam was District Instructor David Mangrum, who encouraged members to become proficient in learning and retaining degree work and memory work. Additionally, other committeemen who travel with DDGM Ludlam spoke on different charities, initiatives and programs that can help boost the knowledge of a lodge, as well as the membership through community relations.

Toward the end of the meeting, DDGM Ludlam spoke of the message relayed to all lodges in Florida by John W. Westerman III, Grand Master of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida. The "Each One, Reach One" program is a flagship program set forth by Westerman to help masons identifying good men to join the fraternity, and will be implemented through this year and years to come.

On Wednesday, May 29, Rusty Ludlam was installed as the DDGM of the seventh masonic district and will preside for one year. Ludlam, a member of Corinth Lodge No. 93, in Wellborn, Fla., David Mangrum, who was installed as the district instructor of the seventh masonic district. Mangrum, a member of Lake City Lodge No. 27, served the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida as the Junior Grand Deacon and is also a past DDGM.

DDGM Ludlam invites all Master Masons in Madison County to join him during the Grand Master's official visit to the seventh Masonic district on Friday, July 12, in Lake City. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend with their families at Wesley Memorial United Methodist, located at 1272 SW McFarlane Ave., in Lake City. A tyled lodge meeting will be held at Lake City Lodge No. 27 at 7:30 p.m., openly only to Master Masons. Lake City Lodge No. 27 is located at 1423 County Road 1219, in Lake City, Fla.

Freemasonry has a long-standing role in the birth and traditions of America and the growth of Madison County. Dedicated to making "Good Men Better," the fraternity is committed to supporting all great causes, especially the poor and distressed, as well as the elderly and children. Locally, lodges in Madison County continue to support these concerns, while also supporting the charities of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida.

Madison Masonic Lodge No. 11, located at the corner of Rutledge Street and Range Avenue, in Madison, meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.BeAFloridaMason.com.