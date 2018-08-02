Madison local publishes best seller

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This year, Madison local, JerriAnn Webb, wrote and self-published a book titled "The Kingdom." Almost immediately after its release, the children's book hit the top of Amazon's best sellers list where it remained for two weeks.

"The Kingdom" is a children's book that, through colorful imagery and unique artwork, paints a picture of God's plan for our lives through Jesus, detailing the magnitude of his sacrifice for humanity. "The Kingdom" begins with God's creation, explaining how much was lost due to the sins of man and, subsequently, how it was restored to us through Jesus.

"In April the idea for the book just hit me," said JerriAnn Webb. "I'm always talking to my kids about how they are created for wonderful things. I want them to know that God is pursuing them." Webb's passion for helping her family and others discover their divine purpose inspired her to write the book.

Webb does more than preach this important message-- she lives it. She is the Co-Founder of Light Breaks Through, a non-profit organization "dedicated to helping people encounter God." Volunteers travel to churches, conferences, strip clubs, prisons, rehabilitation centers and shelters with the intent of spreading God's love with everyone. Webb is also the Founder and President of LightSpeaks, a faith-based consulting company.

JerriAnn is a Madison local and lives here with her husband Matt Webb, her six-year-old daughter, Jael, and her four-year-old son, Garrison. JerriAnn is the daughter of Jerry and Ginger Gray, of Madison.

Illustrator for Webb's "The Kingdom," is none other than Madison local, Rebekah Kristensen. She hails from St. Petersberg, Fl., however, she and her family live in Madison. According to "The Kingdom" artist biography, the Kristensen family loves spending time together and participating in family game night. Kristensen loves dancing around the house with her two little girls.