Madison juvenile missing

The Madison Police Department (MPD) is currently searching for a missing Madison juvenile who has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 13.

According to MPD, 16-year-old Jessica Cook, left her home Sunday, Jan. 13, as is believed to be in the company of Matthew Sutherland. Cook is currently listed in National Crime Information Center and the Florida Crime Information Center. If you have any information on the whereabouts of either person, you are asked to contact Madison County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at (850) 973-4001, option 1.

For more information on the case or to stay up-to-date on the search for Cook, log onto www.facebook.com/MadisonFLpolice.