Madison honors Marvin “Pete” Mobley

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Friday, May 18, was the culmination of a long quest to honor a true pioneer in the City of Madison. It began several months ago when Madison County native and community leader Jesse Solomon began a campaign to honor Marvin “Pete” Mobley by having a street named in Mobley's honor.

Mobley, the great-grandson of a slave, was the first black policeman to serve the City of Madison. With only a seventh grade formal education, Mobley successfully completed the police academy program. Mobley started his service with the police force during the racially-charged early 1960s. Despite opposition from some during those early days, Mobley went on to protect and serve the citizens of Madison for 21 years until his retirement from the police force.

On the afternoon of Friday, May 18, a ceremony took place to officially unveil the new street sign at the corner of Sinclair Street and Pete Mobley Ave., in Madison. During the ceremony, many shared fond memories of Mobley during his service on Madison's police force.

Following the ceremony, those present were treated to a meal and a time of fellowship. It was a fitting tribute to a gentleman who dedicated his life to the service of all the citizens of Madison.