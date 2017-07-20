Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This creatively painted ladybug rock was discovered on the steps of Greene Publishing, Inc. on Monday morning, July 3. “#Madison FL Rocks” was printed on the bottom of the rock, along with an invitation to “Find us on Facebook.” Upon visiting Facebook, a picture of this rock (and many others) was found under a comment by Mandy Smith. Smith, or someone who stayed up late with her, painted this rock and the others. Look for these painted rocks hidden around the county, and keep the fun going.