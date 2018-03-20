Madison First Baptist Church hosting Super Science Saturday

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison First Baptist Church (MFBC) will be hosting Super Science Saturday on Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch will be provided after the event. This fun-filled day will give area fifth-graders an opportunity to work through six hands-on stations in order to learn and/or enhance key concepts that will be tested on the science portion of the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT).

The learning doesn’t stop when the day is finished because there will be a video during lunch, take home materials and a prize drawing to further prepare the students for the FCAT. All fifth-grade students are encouraged to attend. MFBC is located at 134 SW Meeting St., in Madison.