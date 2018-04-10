Madison First Baptist Church holds “secret service”

You are here
Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Photo Submitted
David Platt is the pastor of McLean Bible Church, in Washington, D.C. He has also authored several books, including Follow Me and Radical.

Don't let the name fool you, because Madison First Baptist Church (MFBC) wants you to know about this "secret service," which MFBC will be hosting on Friday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. This special yearly service is a simulcast produced by the well-known pastor and author, David Platt. The simulcast airs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will take viewers through five hours of intensive Bible study and prayer. Each year, the program focuses on a specific area for teaching and prayer. This year's topic is "cults and counterfeit gospels." If you would like more information about this event, see Platt's website, secretchurch.org, or contact Aaron Hale at (850) 973-2547.

