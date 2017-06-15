Madison farming couple visits nation’s capital

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Farm Bureau (FFB) Federation sent representatives to Washington D.C as part of its annual Field to the Hill trip, which took place from May 23 to 25. Buck and NoraBeth Carpenter, of Madison, went on the trip and represented the FFB second district, specifically to communicate the perspective of young farmers and ranchers regarding issues such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), immigration reform, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) budget. “Young farmers and ranchers” typically means those individuals who are between 18 and 35-years- old.

While in the nation's capital, the Carpenters met with several congressmen, including Florida's Fifth District Representative Al Lawson. They attended a USDA briefing, which included updates on trade and commerce initiatives. The Carpenters made sure to set aside time to enjoy the capitol, visiting all the major monuments, the Library of Congress, and the National Archives.

Buck has served in the U.S. Air Force, deploying twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, to both Afghanistan and Bahrain. Buck currently serves as the Conservation Technician for the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, where he helps farmers and ranchers in the implementation of Best Management Practices (BMPs).

NoraBeth is a sixth-generation farmer and currently serves as the Youth Services Coordinator for the Suwannee River Regional Library where she is able to teach children not only about reading, but also about the value of agriculture and the pursuit of food production.

Together, Buck and NoraBeth work to raise their three children, CarrieLee, AnnaBelle and Buck, Jr. “Buddy”, and to maintain their family’s 100-head beef cattle operation.