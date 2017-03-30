Madison EMS paramedic arrested

Story Submitted

On Saturday, March 25, at approximately 7 a.m., the Madison Police Department received a report of missing

prescription pills from an employee of Madison EMS, located at 1314 W. Base St., in Madison. Officer Tony Mashburn responded and received a complaint about five prescription pills of Vyanse, a central nervous system stimulant, missing from an employee's vehicle. Following a confession later that day, 34-year-old Deborah Lynne Winik, also an employee of Madison EMS, was arrested by Officer Tony Mashburn.

Prior to speaking with law enforcement, Winik called the victim and stated that she took the pills from his vehicle. The victim, in turn, reported the new information to Officer Mashburn, who made contact with Winik, and arranged for an interview. After being read her Miranda rights, Winik confessed to illegally entering the vehicle, removing approximately five pills, and ingesting several of them. She was arrested and transported to the Madison County jail.

According to Director Lisa Jordan, Winik is no longer employed by Madison EMS.

Charges:

1. Burglary of conveyance (unarmed)

2. Grand theft of a controlled substance