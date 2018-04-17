Madison Creative Arts students attend state science fair

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Five students from Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA) attended the 63rd State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida (SSEFF) on Tuesday, March 27 through Thursday, March 29, in Lakeland. Eighth graders: Bailey Hackle and Abby Ratliff and seventh graders: Carolann Lancaster, Allie Wilkerson and Caroline Wynn, participated in the fair, accompanied by Leslie McLeod, the science instructor.

This year's SSEFF was host to over 900 students who were top winners in the 37 regional science fairs held in Florida. The yearly fair hopes to encourage students to pursue a career in the science and engineering fields and gives them the opportunity to interact with judges who have professional experience and expertise in various fields of study.

Hackle and Ratliff's project called, "Drop it Like it's Hot," explored the quality of several brands of metal cups to see if their prices were over inflated or appropriate to their insulating ability over a one-hour period. Brands tested were H2X, Arctic, Yeti and Member's Mark. The Arctic showed the best quality between these brands. The trio of Lancaster, Wilkerson, and Wynn did a project titled, "Under the Florida Sun: Sun Verses Sunscreen." Their objective was to determine which spray-on sunscreens worked the best. Brands tested were Banana Boat, Sunny Days and CVS brand, with Sunny Days proving to be the best. Hackel and Ratliff received special recognition in the physics and astronomy category.