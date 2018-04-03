Madison Creative Arts Academy enjoys successful fundraiser

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA) enjoyed their second successful fundraiser on Friday, March 23. The event featured performances from MCAA's fifth through eighth grades, as well as a dinner and cake auction that offered some of the best homemade cakes and pies, all donated by school supporters. The Spaghetti dinner was the handiwork of “silver medal chef,” Sonja Bass. The “gold medal cake and pie bakers” were: Cheryl Archambault, Kay Browning, Genie Croft, Danielle Fries, Lynn Hanners, Wanda Hodnett, Tammy Kemp, Lori Newman, Carrie Pierce, Amanda Plain, Cheri Platt, Amy Ratliff, Shelly Renfroe, Diane Thompson and Carolyn Thigpen. This year's fundraiser helped MCAA purchase software and instruments to enhance the music program.