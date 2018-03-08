Madison County Turkey Federation holds Annual Banquet

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) members and guests were served a delicious seafood buffet meal Saturday evening, March 3, during its annual meeting/banquet. The banquet was held at the Madison County Central School cafeteria.

The doors opened at 5 p.m. for all those who wanted to come early and browse through the many items on the silent auction table. The raffle booths were also open to the attendees ready to buy a chance on one of the many guns that were being given away during the night. Live auction items were also out on display for early viewing.

Before dinner began, all attending veterans were asked to go to the front of the room and were given a standing ovation.

After the dinner blessing and the Pledge of Allegiance, dinner was served. All attendees partook in fried fish, fried shrimp, boiled shrimp, scallops, fried oysters, crab cakes, hushpuppies, grits, potato salad, cole slaw, french fries and drinks.

Following supper, the live auction, headed up by Ron Smoke, was a big highlight of the evening. Items ranging from framed prints, outdoor yard art, lamps, homemade turkey calls, trunks and duffle bags were auctioned off during the evening.

Immediately following the live auction, the most anticipated business matter was then at hand; the winning tickets were drawn from all the raffle games, and the winning numbers were called out. The lucky winners came forward and were presented with their winning guns. A total of 18 guns were given away.

The Madison County Board of Directors includes: President – Wally Davis; Banquet Chairman – Shannon Webb; and Secretary and Treasurer – Don Ashley. There are also many other committee members who finish making up the Madison County NWTF.

“If it weren’t for the volunteers, we couldn’t make these banquets as successful as they are. However, each member that comes to these area National Wild Turkey Federation banquets should consider themselves the NWTF. By buying memberships, buying banquet tickets, and playing the games they are supporting the federation. We are only the volunteers that do the work, but THEY are THE federation,” stated Wally Davis.

He went on to add that each county group (such as Madison’s) is made up of four (4) departments: Regular members, Women and Outdoors, Wheelin’ Sportsmen, and JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics, and Sportsmanship). He also stated the NWTF is the largest Conservation group in the United States. There are over 600,000 members nationwide. Davis also pointed out that 90 percent of every dollar spent at the Madison County banquet goes back into the Conservation Development

For more information on the Madison County National Wild Turkey Federation, readers may call Wally Davis at (850) 673-6630, or log on to http://www.nwtf.org.