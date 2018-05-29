Madison County students make Dean’s, President’s list

Story Submitted

Out of 48 North Florida Community College students who have been named to the Academic Dean's List, 16 Madison County residents received the honor. Eleven Madison County students also made the President's List.

The Academic Dean's List recognizes outstanding academic achievement at the completion of each semester. Inclusion on the list is highly coveted and awarded to all full-time students who, during their term, have earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.79 on course work of at least 12 hours.

The students from Madison County who were named on the Dean's list were among students from Taylor, Jefferson, Lafayette, Suwannee, Columbia, Leon, and Thomas Counties. The students from Madison are: Karen Alvarez, Alexis Bowen, Chastin Dickinson, Stephen Hart, Claire Maultsby, McKenzie Miller, Kelsey Odom, Abegail Reel, Eric Rykard, Camryn Strickland, Nadreana Thomas, and Hannah Zimmerly; Lee: Kylie Duarte and Drew French; Pinetta: Jayla Hall; and Greenville: Mychaela Taylor.

Eleven Madison County students were named on the President's list for academic achievement, maintaining a grade point average of 3.8 or higher. Those students from Madison are: Arlene Parke, Reese Rutherford, Kristen Tuten, and Natalie Vasquez; Lee: Hannah Cooper, Maricela Valdez, Jordan Kinsey, and Charlene Medders; Greenville: Aubrey Day and Mireya Otero; and Pinetta: Journey Aust.