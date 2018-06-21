Madison County students attend state FFA convention

Story Submitted

Seven Madison County students traveled to Orlando to attend the 90th annual Florida Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Convention and Expo from Monday, June 11 until Friday, June 15.

According to Florida Farm Bureau, the annual state FFA convention and expo is the highlight of Florida FFA's year. Approximately 5,000 FFA members, advisors, administrators, alumni, parents and industry partners came together to celebrate the achievements won by the past and present generations of agriculturalists, while continuing to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.

During the event, recent Madison County High School graduate Bill Kuhl, who has been a FFA member since the sixth grade, received the FFA State Degree during the eighth general session on Friday, June 15. The FFA State Degree is the highest degree that any regular FFA member can receive. The degree is awarded annually at the State FFA Convention to members who have met cumulative leadership-oriented qualifications and achievements set forth by the National FFA Organization, including three years of agricultural education

Gracie Galbraith placed third in the Division III Agriscience Fair during the convention and expo, which is a competition for FFA members who are interested in technology and science related to agriculture. On behalf of Madison County Central School, Olivia Galbraith accepted the 100 percent membership award.

Retiring Agriculture teacher Ed Sapp had a very great opportunity to sing the National Anthem during one of the Friday, June 15, sessions.

The trip to the Florida FFA State Convention and Expo is a yearly anticipated event for Madison County Farm Bureau and FFA members. For more information about Farm Bureau, log onto ffbf.com. For more information about FFA and how to join, visit ffa.org