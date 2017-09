New Testament Christian Center will be opening tonight (Friday) at 6:00 p.m. for anyone seeking shelter. New Testament is located at 2558 East Hwy 90 East, in Madison.

The Madison County Central School (MCCS) will open as a risk shelter and special needs on Saturday, Sept 9 at 5:00 pm for people living in Madison County that need a safe place to ride out the storm. MCCS is located at 2093 US 90, in Madison.