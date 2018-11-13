Madison County honors veterans

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Nov. 12, while many were taking a day off from work or attending a Veterans Day parade, Madison County men and women gathered at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. to honor local veterans in their own special way, celebrating with greetings, presentations and songs of freedom, patriotism and Americanism.

Senior Master Sergeant (retired) Jerome Wyche was the Master of Ceremonies for the event. Among Wyche were many veterans, as well as local elected officials from the City of Madison, the Madison County Board of County Commissioners and the District School Board of Madison County. Kicking the event off was a rendition of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation led by Reverend Joe Roe and greetings from Madison County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phyllis Williams.

Others who made remarks were City Commissioner Jim Catron, Madison Women's Club's Debbie Bassett and Debbie Tuckey and Deloris Jones on behalf of Big Bend Hospice of Madison.

Reverend George Williams, who pastors Genesis Missionary Baptist Church, was on hand to serve as the keynote speaker. Rev. Williams informed the audience of his remembrance of his uncle who had served in the military. He also made mention of what true valor is. “Valor is not of arms and legs,” said Williams. “It is of courage.”

A table, decorated with a plate, a rose and an American flag, as well as additional décor, sat empty-seated to the left of the room in honor of those who were Prisoners of War and are Missing in Action. A moment of silence was held in honor of those who are unaccounted for.

Before the conclusion of the ceremony, the men and women who were in attendance were honored for their dedicated service to the United States of America. Among those who stood were Purple Heart recipient Alvin Swilley, Madison County Commissioner Ronnie Moore and Madison County Clerk of Court Billy Washington.

The ceremony was concluded with a free hot dog lunch, accompanied by chips, apple pies donated by McDonalds, drinks and condiments.