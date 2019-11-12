Madison County High School to Union State Community College: Borgert commits

Savannah Reams

Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy, Riley Borgert, a senior in high school and shortstop/pitcher for the Cowboys' varsity baseball team, has committed to continue his education and playing career at Southern Union State Community College, in Alabama. "I am blessed to receive this opportunity from Southern Union and I am very thankful for the people who have helped me get here," said Borgert.

Borgert also plays on the 18U team for Next Level Baseball, of Tallahassee. "Borgert has off the chart makeup, a tireless work ethic, is a phenomenal teammate and plays the game the right way," said Borgert's 18U coaches in a press release. "Riley will make an immediate impact for Coach Everett's program."

In his junior year, according to MaxPreps, Borgert had a .360 batting average with 23 runs batted in (RBI), a .467 on-base percentage (OBP) and 29 stolen bases (SB). In the field, Borgert had a .866 field percentage (FP), with 82 total chances (TC) and 70 putouts (PO).

"Riley is a great defensive shortstop (SS) with great hands and feet," said MCHS coaching staff. "At the plate he does a great job of working the count and finding a way on base. He is a heady base runner and an all around good player."

Borgert was selected as the Madison County Baseball Player of the Game by MaxPreps when he threw a complete shutout against Aucilla Christian Academy in February of 2019 with five innings pitched, zero runs, one hit, zero walks and seven strikeouts. There was a total of 44 pitches and 39 strikes. On the mound, Borgert had an earned run average (ERA) of 2.55 during his junior year.

Riley is the son of Jerry and Kim Borgert, and brother to Corey and Wesley Borgert, all of Pinetta, Fla.