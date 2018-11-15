Madison County Farm Bureau accepting donations

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Farm Bureau is continuing to collect donated pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Collection program and you are invited to join them.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) have been in operation since 1974 and were created to strengthen families during difficult times. According to their website, RMHC provides vital resources and compassionate care to children and their families being served by leading hospitals worldwide.

The mission of RMHC is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

The Ronald McDonald House is most known for their partnership with the entire McDonald's system. According to rmhc.org, McDonald's support extends from monetary contributions and volunteerism to cause-related marketing promotions and the space to place RMHC donation boxes that raise money for Chapters around the world. Although McDonald's is their largest corporate partner, RMHC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and relies on the support of the entire community, donations from the public and other corporate partners.

You are encouraged to show your support by collecting pop tabs off of cans: soda, pet food, canned fruits, vegetables and other cans. The funds generated from recycling the aluminum tabs will help offset the House's expenses.

Tabs can be collected and dropped off at the Madison County Farm Bureau office, located at 223 W Base St., in Madison. For more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities, log onto rmhc.org.