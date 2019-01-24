Madison County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Since his involvement as leader within the civil rights movement beginning in 1954, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been recognized nationally and worldwide for his effort to bring equality, hope and love to all. His speech, entitled "I have a dream," called for civil and economic rights, as well as the end of racism in the United States. In his speech, he states "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

Dr. King has been quoted countless times, saying "Only in the darkness can you see the stars" or "Let no man pull you so low as to hate him." He has also been quoted saying "love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." We can all agree that by Dr. King's words, he was not only an advocate for civil rights, but an advocate for unity.

Though his life was taken at the age of 39, more than 50 years ago, Dr. King's legacy has continued to live on, with celebrations held annually on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day). Observed annually on the third Monday of January, MLK Day is celebrated far and wide in honor of the leader's birthday, which is Jan. 15. Madison County residents were among the millions of others who commemorated Dr. King's legacy.

The Madison County Courthouse was full, with approximately 90 in attendance for the commemorative program presented by the Madison County Chapter of the Charmettes, Inc., on Monday, Jan. 21. Both the City of Madison and the Madison County Board of County Commissioners were represented well by public officials in attendance. Many of those in attendance marched from Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, on Dade St., singing, marching and remembering in unity beginning at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., Regina Nash, President of the Nu Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presided over the event, which included a speech on the evils of racism, poverty and war and how those tie together, presented by Simeria Alexander. "[There's] no area of our country that can boast of clean hands," said Alexander.

Citizens in attendance stood in unity as everyone sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," written by J. Rosamond Johnson and James Johnson, followed by a prayer and the reading of an excerpt of scripture out of the gospel of Mark. Keytavious Edwards sang a rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come." Renee Long also performed "I'll Rise Up," by Andra Day.

Among those who spoke during the event were Lucille Day, a lifelong resident of Greenville, and Alma Wynn, who both reflected on days gone by. Wynn posed the question, "how can Madison County best honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.?" Later, City of Madison Manager Jerome Wyche was introduced to the podium by Charmette Emily Dickey as the event's keynote speaker, who offered words of encouragement of hope to young and old alike. "[The] only time to look down upon a brother is to help them up," said Wyche.

Before the conclusion of the event, Day and Wynn were recognized by Charmettes VeEtta Hagan and Sharon Postell for their dedication to education and leadership, as well as their faithful support of Madison County.