Madison Correctional Institution: Welcome Warden Collins

Story Submitted

Darryl Collins is the warden at the Madison Correctional Institution (CI) and has over 28 years of experience with the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC). Collins began his career with the

department in June of 1988 as a correctional officer at the Avon Park CI. He graduated from Avon Park High School in 1985 then Pensacola Community College in 1987 with an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies.

In addition to his service as correctional officer, he has also served as a Correctional Officer Sergeant, Correctional Officer Lieutenant, Correctional Officer Captain, Correctional Officer Major, Correctional Officer Colonel, and Assistant Warden of Operations at Charlotte CI, all prior to his acceptance of the position as warden at the Madison CI.

Collins also served the FDOC as a rapid response team member/squad leader and CERT commander for several years.

Collins is now a resident of Madison and is looking forward to the new challenges as warden and the opportunities to expand his involvement with the community.

During Collins’ tenure with the FDOC, he has been involved with local community agencies and activities. Recent community involvement includes participation in “Do the Right Thing” awards ceremonies, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Public Safety meetings and the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Collins is a member of the Corrections Foundation, Correctional Peace Officer Foundation, State of Florida Charitable Campaign as well as the Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency. He also serves on the Security Operations Review Committee for the FDOC and has been recognized and awarded as Employee of the Month in 1991 at the Avon Park CI, in 1993 at the Avon Park CI and in 2005 at the Brevard CI.