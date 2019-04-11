Madison Community Day is Saturday

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Community Day takes place tomorrow morning, Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wally Davis farm, in Madison. Once again, this yearly event has a busy day of fun, fellowship and ministry planned, with something for everyone. Timmy Dyke and a host of volunteers will be serving up mouth-watering ribs and chicken, with all the fixings. The meal and all the activities are free to the public.

Anyone who is interested in setting up a booth or activity still has time to do so. Already planned are a bounce house, an Easter egg hunt and a lot of singing. This day is set aside for Christians to come together and celebrate their faith and serve others throughout the community. Approximately 800 meals will be served at the event or delivered to homes and businesses in the county.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with cooking or delivering meals, contact Timmy Dyke at (850) 464-8107. The Wally Davis Farm is located at 5757 NE Rocky Ford Rd., in Madison.