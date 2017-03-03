Madison Circuit Judge suspended

Chris Jones Greene Publishing, Inc.

Circuit Judge Andrew J. Decker III, who hears all criminal, civil, and some family court cases in Hamilton and Madison Counties, has been suspended by the State of Florida Supreme Court for six months. Other penalties, including a public reprimand and payment of costs associated with the investigation, accompanied the suspension, which was a result of an investigation into wrongdoing committed by Judge Decker before he was elected in 2012.

Decker was found to have violated various Florida Bar Rules of Professional Misconduct while working as an attorney. According to Chief Justice Jorge Labarga and Justices Peggy Quince, Charles Canady, Ricky Polston, and Alan Lawson, “Judge Decker's misconduct unquestionably warrants the imposition of a serious sanction.”

The Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended a 90-day suspension (without pay) for Decker, but the Supreme Court issued harsher sanctions. “All the violations established in this case demonstrate a pattern of poor judgment, and lack of concern for jointly represented clients and for other counsel and their clients,” the Supreme Court wrote.

According to Madison County Clerk of Court Billy Washington, Chief Circuit Judge Gregory Parker will meet with Madison County Judge E. Bailey Browning on Friday, Feb. 3, to discuss scheduling concerns resulting from the suspension. Clerk Washington stated that he does not expect the suspension to interfere with scheduled cases or hearings.