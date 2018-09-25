Madison Church of God presents Fourth Annual Pumpkin Patch

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

What is quickly becoming a fall tradition for Madison County returns on Saturday, Oct. 6, when the Madison Church of God brings their Pumpkin Patch to the community. This year makes the fourth year the church has held the event which features hay rides, photo opportunities, story times and more fun family activities. Pumpkins and gourds of all sizes will be on sale, beginning on Oct. 6 and continuing until Wednesday, Oct. 31. There will be a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Elementary school, preschools and daycare centers are encouraged to schedule a pumpkin tour for their students and children. The tours will consist of a hay ride, story time, a meal and a small pumpkin for the child to decorate. The cost for the tours are $5 per child.

Hours for the pumpkin patch are Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, please contact the church office at (850) 973-3339 or Janet Diamond at (229) 561-4469. Madison Church of God is located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy.