Madison Church of God plans Fall revival

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Bishop Anthony Pelt, State Administrative Bishop; and his wife, Lady Millicent Pelt, will be at the Madison Church of God (MCOG) leading revival services from Monday, Sept. 10 to Wednesday, Sept. 12. All services will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Pelt will also be speaking at the Sunday, Sept. 9 service, at 11 a.m. Pelt is a native Floridian, who received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and his Masters in Public Administration at the University of Central Florida.

Pelt is an ordained Bishop and is the Founding Senior Pastor of Radiant Living Worship Center, in Deerfield Beach, Fl. He served as Senior Pastor at Cathedral Church of God, also in Deerfield Beach, before going to serve as New York’s State Youth and Christian Education Director. He serves on the International Board of Youth and Christian Education, and on the General Assembly Cabinet for the Church of God.

Pelt is committed to implementing solid biblical teaching in ministry to elevate people in everyday living outside of the church walls. Pelt has preached throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Islands.The Pelts have three children: Imani, Tyrone and Hope. Lady Millicent has a lot of family from Madison and Monticello. Everyone is invited to attend. MCOG is located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. For more information, call Pastor Jason Justus at (850) 973-3339.