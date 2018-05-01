Madison Church of God holds movie night

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Church of God (MCOG) will have a movie night on Sunday, May 6, at 5 p.m. The movie, Samson, will be shown, with a love offering taken to help build a church in Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa. The movie depicts the life of Samson, who was called by God to protect Israel and destroy the Philistines. All are welcomed to come enjoy the film and help fund this worthy cause in Sierra Leone. MCOG is located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. The movie is rated PG.